Bloomington Central Catholic collects skin-tight win against Kankakee Bishop McNamara 76-71

Bloomington Central Catholic eventually plied victory away from Kankakee Bishop McNamara 76-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 23-23 duel in the first quarter.
The Saints opened a modest 39-38 gap over the Fightin' Irish at the half.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 54-53.
The Saints held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Recently on December 16, Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.