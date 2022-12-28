 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington Central Catholic collects skin-tight win against Kankakee Bishop McNamara 76-71

Bloomington Central Catholic eventually plied victory away from Kankakee Bishop McNamara 76-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 23-23 duel in the first quarter.

The Saints opened a modest 39-38 gap over the Fightin' Irish at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 54-53.

The Saints held on with a 22-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

