Bloomington Central Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Pleasant Plains 33-31 at Pleasant Plains High on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Bloomington Central Catholic a 7-4 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 15-11 at halftime over the Saints.

The scoreboard showed Pleasant Plains with a 23-20 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic heading into the third quarter.

A 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Saints' defeat of the Cardinals.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 67-59 game on Dec. 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.

