Bloomington Central Catholic cancels check from Tolono Unity 63-49

Bloomington Central Catholic collected a solid win over Tolono Unity in a 63-49 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Tolono Unity played in a 69-48 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 17 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.
