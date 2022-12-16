Bismarck-Henning sprints past Danville Schlarman 63-46

Bismarck-Henning collected a solid win over Danville Schlarman in a 63-46 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Recently on December 9, Danville Schlarman squared off with Arcola in a basketball game. For more, click here.
