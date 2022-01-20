 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bismarck-Henning smashes through Catlin Salt Fork 41-18

  • 0

Bismarck-Henning showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Catlin Salt Fork 41-18 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Armstrong-Potomac and Catlin Salt Fork took on Armstrong-Potomac on January 15 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For more, click here.

The Blue Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-16 lead over the Storm.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News