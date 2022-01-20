Bismarck-Henning smashes through Catlin Salt Fork 41-18

Bismarck-Henning showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Catlin Salt Fork 41-18 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Blue Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-16 lead over the Storm.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.