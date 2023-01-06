BHS lets big lead slip away as Urbana's Malcom Morris erupts for 32 points, 25 rebounds

BLOOMINGTON — After beating Washington on Tuesday, Bloomington's basketball team took some momentum into Friday's home game against Urbana.

Then the Raiders gained a 15-point lead in the second quarter and seemed well on their way to two straight wins for the first time this season.

But Urbana and 6-foot-7 junior Malcom Morris didn't give in despite playing the night before — and despite having won only one game this season.

Morris put together one of the best individual efforts ever inside Robert Frank Arena with 32 points and 25 rebounds. The Tigers outscored BHS by 22 in the second half to earn a 79-70 win in a Big 12 Conference game.

'Let go of the rope'

"We completely let go of the rope in the second half," said BHS head coach Spencer Johnson. "This is a team we're still trying to learn how to win and how to deal with having a lead. We're so used to being in dogfights back and forth or coming from behind. Now we have to take next step and grow knowing how to maintain and push that lead more."

Junior Niko Newsome scored 28 points to lead BHS, which fell to 3-10 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 ahead of a game Saturday against Mount Zion in the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout.

Urbana (2-12) was coming off a loss to Metamora on Thursday. The Tigers appeared to have tired legs when they fell behind 14-2 at the start. BHS still held a healthy 36-21 lead with 3:17 left in the second quarter and took a 43-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Comeback begins

BHS still led 50-38 after John Shuey's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter before Urbana rallied. The Tigers went on an 18-4 run to close the quarter, grabbing a 56-54 lead on Jay Anindo's 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

"One thing we suffer from is we don't know how to play hard," said Urbana coach Verdell Jones Jr.. "One of our working terms is sustainability. We've played tough for maybe a quarter, but we can't sustain it. I see us starting to grow in that area."

Newsome's 3-pointer was followed by Lonnie Stephens' rebound basket and two Shuey free throws as BHS regained a 61-56 lead to start the fourth quarter. Urbana ripped off a 9-0 run to regain control and the Raiders never got the lead again.

The Raiders committed 18 turnovers and seemed sped up even when they had a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

"That's what happens when you start feeling more pressure and they're starting to hit some shots," said Johnson. "Big Malcom was getting established down there and seems like he's getting every rebound and every layup. We're pressing and getting out of our rhythm."

Free throw blitz

Morris got most of his seven basket around the rim and cleaned up at the free throw line by making 18 of 20 free throws.

"He's an animal. He works hard. He's only scratching the surface how good he can be," said Jones. "We're always challenging him that his growth is going to be uncomfortable because that's how you grow. If you're not willing to get out of your comfort zone, you can't grow."

Shuey contributed 14 points for the Raiders while Gedeon Kapongo scored 12 points for Urbana.

