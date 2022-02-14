Bethany Okaw Valley trips Arcola in tenacious tussle 49-48

Bethany Okaw Valley posted a tight 49-48 win over Arcola on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 8, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on February 8 at Argenta-Oreana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.