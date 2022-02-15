Bethany Okaw Valley takes down Villa Grove 56-31

Bethany Okaw Valley earned a convincing 56-31 win over Villa Grove in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Villa Grove took on Decatur Lutheran on February 8 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
