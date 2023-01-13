Bethany Okaw Valley rides to cruise-control win over Arcola 54-29

Bethany Okaw Valley put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 54-29 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley faced off on February 23, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.