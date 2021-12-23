Bethany Okaw Valley records sound decision over Tuscola 44-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bethany Okaw Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-40 over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 23.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Timberwolves as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-19 lead at halftime.

Tuscola enjoyed a 33-28 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley to start the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-7 advantage in the frame.

