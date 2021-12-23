Bethany Okaw Valley records sound decision over Tuscola 44-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bethany Okaw Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-40 over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 23.
In recent action on December 10, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Tuscola took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on December 18 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap
The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Timberwolves as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-19 lead at halftime.
Tuscola enjoyed a 33-28 lead over Bethany Okaw Valley to start the fourth quarter.
The Timberwolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-7 advantage in the frame.
