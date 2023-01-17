Bethany Okaw Valley posts win at Toledo Cumberland's expense 56-40

Bethany Okaw Valley called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-40 defeat of Toledo Cumberland on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland squared off with January 18, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.