 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bethany Okaw Valley posts win at Toledo Cumberland's expense 56-40

  • 0

Bethany Okaw Valley called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-40 defeat of Toledo Cumberland on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland squared off with January 18, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News