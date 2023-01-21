Bethany Okaw Valley pockets narrow victory over Argenta-Oreana 73-70

Bethany Okaw Valley showed its poise to outlast a game Argenta-Oreana squad for a 73-70 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Argenta-Oreana squared off with February 16, 2022 at Argenta-Oreana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Neoga on January 14 at Neoga High School. For results, click here.
