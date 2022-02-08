Bethany Okaw Valley mauls Farmer City Blue Ridge in strong showing 62-18

Bethany Okaw Valley rolled past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a comfortable 62-18 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Decatur Lutheran on February 1 at Decatur Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.
