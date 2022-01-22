Bethany Okaw Valley mauls Argenta-Oreana in strong showing 66-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Argenta-Oreana 66-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

In recent action on January 7, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Neoga on January 15 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

