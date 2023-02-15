Bethany Okaw Valley earned a convincing 69-42 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 15.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Argenta-Oreana faced off on February 16, 2022 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge . For results, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Villa Grove on Feb. 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.