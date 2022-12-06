 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley earns stressful win over Sullivan 42-37

Bethany Okaw Valley derailed Sullivan's hopes after a 42-37 verdict for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Sullivan squared off with December 7, 2021 at Sullivan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

