Bethany Okaw Valley earns stressful win over Sullivan 42-37

Bethany Okaw Valley derailed Sullivan's hopes after a 42-37 verdict for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.
Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Sullivan squared off with December 7, 2021 at Sullivan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
