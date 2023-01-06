Bethany Okaw Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Oakland Tri-County 60-25

Bethany Okaw Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Oakland Tri-County 60-25 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Pana and Oakland Tri-County took on Westville on December 29 at Westville High School. For results, click here.
