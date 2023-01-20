Bethalto Civic Memorial casts spell on Taylorville 83-78

The cardiac kids of Bethalto Civic Memorial unleashed every advantage to outlast Taylorville 83-78 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
