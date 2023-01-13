Bent but not broken: Wilmette Loyola weathers scare to dispatch Chicago St. Ignatius 46-41

Wilmette Loyola could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago St. Ignatius in a 46-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Chicago St. Ignatius and Wilmette Loyola played in a 37-24 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago St. Ignatius took on Northbrook Glenbrook North on January 7 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.