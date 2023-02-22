Yes, Springfield Calvary looked relaxed while edging Winchester West Central Coop, but no autographs please after its 69-68 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Winchester West Central Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Springfield Calvary as the first quarter ended.

The Cougars took a 31-23 lead over the Saints heading to the intermission locker room.

Winchester West Central Coop darted a close margin over Springfield Calvary as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took a 25-18 rally, but the Saints were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

