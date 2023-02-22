A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Seneca nabbed it to nudge past El Paso-Gridley 56-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for El Paso-Gridley, as it began with a 19-8 edge over Seneca through the end of the first quarter.

The Titans constructed a bold start that built a 32-18 gap on the Fighting Irish heading into the locker room.

The scoreboard showed El Paso-Gridley with a 43-35 lead over Seneca heading into the third quarter.

The Fighting Irish pulled off a stirring 21-12 final quarter to trip the Titans.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Seneca faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For results, click here.

