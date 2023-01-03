 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bent but not broken: Chicago Harlan weathers scare to dispatch Chicago Vocational 52-44

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Harlan's locker room after a trying 52-44 test with Chicago Vocational during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Chicago Harlan and Chicago Vocational faced off on January 24, 2022 at Chicago Harlan Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Harlan took on Chicago Jones on December 20 at Chicago Jones College Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News