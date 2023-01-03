Bent but not broken: Chicago Harlan weathers scare to dispatch Chicago Vocational 52-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Harlan's locker room after a trying 52-44 test with Chicago Vocational during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
