Bent but not broken: Catlin Salt Fork weathers scare to dispatch Westville 58-54

Catlin Salt Fork topped Westville 58-54 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Fithian Oakwood on January 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.