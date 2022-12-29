Belvidere North gives Chicago Ogden the business 72-51

Belvidere North's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Ogden in a 72-51 cavalcade at Chicago Ogden International High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Belvidere North and Chicago Ogden faced off on December 28, 2021 at Belvidere North High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 16, Chicago Ogden squared off with Chicago Austin in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.