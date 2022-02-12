Beecher pushes over Chicago Hope 60-50

No quarter was granted as Beecher blunted Chicago Hope's plans 60-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 12.
The Bobcats registered a 36-31 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Beecher hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-19 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Hope faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Beecher took on Chicago Carver Military on January 29 at Beecher High School. For a full recap, click here.
