No quarter was granted as Beardstown blunted Pawnee's plans 48-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 28, Pawnee squared off with Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.