Beardstown pushes over Roanoke-Benson 62-50

Beardstown handed Roanoke-Benson a tough 62-50 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
In recent action on December 17, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Beardstown took on Pleasant Plains on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
