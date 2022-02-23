Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin past Springfield 69-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 69-33 win over Springfield on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 35-19 lead over the Senators.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's rule showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

