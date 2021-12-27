 Skip to main content
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial buries Chicago De La Salle under avalanche of points 80-60

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago De La Salle 80-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Chicago De La Salle squared up on Louisville Evangel Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial opened a thin 34-25 gap over Chicago De La Salle at the intermission.

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial and Chicago De La Salle were engaged in a mammoth affair at 80-60 as the fourth quarter started.

