Basketball, football coexist quite well at Sacred Heart-Griffin with state championships in each

BLOOMINGTON — It was almost appropriate Jake Hamilton set Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's school career scoring record with a 3-pointer against Chicago North Lawndale late Tuesday night.

"I've become a better shooter, no doubt," said the Quincy University recruit after the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys first-round game at Shirk Center. "I'm starting off this year a much better shooter, and I can attest that to this summer."

However, Hamilton didn't just fire up jumpers all summer.

He was snagging passes, too.

SHG is enjoying unparalleled success in two sports at the same time with many of the same guys on both squads. Leading the way are seniors Hamilton and KeShon Singleton.

They were starters last season when SHG captured the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament title, beating Metamora in a thrilling double-overtime championship game on Singleton's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Cyclones then went 14-0 on the football field this fall, with the 6-foot-3 Hamilton and 6-1 Singleton part of a dynamic passing attack as wide receivers.

Hamilton — whose older brother, Charlie, just finished a standout wide receiver career at Illinois Wesleyan — caught a touchdown pass in SHG's 44-20 win over Providence in the Class 4A championship game last month at Champaign's Memorial Stadium.

"When you have such a great organization and program based on the foundation of winning is the main purpose and goal, once you start working hard for it winning just becomes part of who you are," said Singleton. "That's what this school has given us winning the football and basketball."

At many schools, players are encouraged to specialize in their preferred sport.

That doesn't happen with SHG head coaches Ken Leonard (football) and Tim Allen (basketball).

"Coach (Leonard) is like a father to me. We're so close and talk all the time," said Allen of the Chenoa native who retired after last month's title. "He's had my back 100%. Sometimes I was looking over my head and he helped me out, just like I have his back.

"He wants players to play basketball, and I want players to play football. I was in tears when they won the state championship in football and he was excited in basketball. He's like a family member."

Allen believes it takes the football players a while to get into top basketball shape. He hopes playing four games in the Holiday Classic accelerates that process for the final 2½ months of the season.

Hamilton and Singleton said transitioning quickly from football to basketball season isn't that difficult.

"I had the experience from last year, so that made it a little easier," said Hamilton as SHG lost in the 2021 Class 4A title game. "You get to play with some of the same guys. We're all the same kind of players and people. We're all competitive. We're able to bring that from football."

Singleton, who has committed to play football for Air Force Academy, said switching sports in no sweat.

"It took about a game," he said. "I've been going to football and basketball my whole life, so it's not anything crazy."

While Hamilton said his priority in summer is basketball with the Cyclones and his AAU club, the Illinois Wolves, football doesn't take a backseat.

"I would practice football during the week and on weekends go to Chicago and practice (with the Wolves) and go to tournaments," said Hamilton, whose twin brother, Will, also is on the SHG basketball team. "We had 7-on-7 for football and tournaments for basketball (with SHG). I always play basketball first. But I made it to almost all the 7-on-7s for football. It was a pretty healthy balance between the two."

Hamilton broke the SHG school scoring mark of 1,326 points set by Dick Schofield that stood since 1981. The record would have fallen sooner except Hamilton was denied about half the season as a sophomore because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen didn't even know how close Hamilton was to the record. The Cyclones' coach was going to pull Hamilton with the rest of his regulars during the third quarter of a 77-28 blowout win over North Lawndale.

"One of his teammates said, 'Coach, he (needs) three, keep him in the game,'" said Allen. "They wanted to see it happen just being team first."

When Hamilton sank the 3-pointer with 3:19 left in the third quarter, it gave him 19 points for the game and 1,327 for his career. He was doused with water by teammates and coaches in a happy locker room afterwards.

Hamilton still is pursuing another goal this season.

"Of course we won the state championship (in basketball last year), but we know what we're chasing and we're chasing perfection," he said of going undefeated.

Just like SHG did in football.

