Bartonville Limestone survives taut tilt with Chicago Comer College Prep 50-47

Bartonville Limestone upended Chicago Comer College Prep for a narrow 50-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Comer College Prep faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Bartonville Limestone took on Canton on December 17 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bartonville Limestone opened a meager 23-15 gap over Chicago Comer College Prep at halftime.
Bartonville Limestone chalked up this decision in spite of Chicago Comer College Prep's spirited final-quarter performance.
