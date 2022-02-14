Bartonville Limestone sews up Chatham Glenwood 67-63

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bartonville Limestone wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-63 over Chatham Glenwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Bartonville Limestone faced off against East Peoria and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on February 4 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
