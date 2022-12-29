Bartonville Limestone overwhelms Chicago Comer 58-37

Bartonville Limestone showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Comer in a points barrage during a 58-37 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bartonville Limestone and Chicago Comer played in a 50-47 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Comer faced off against Chicago Marist and Bartonville Limestone took on Peoria on December 21 at Bartonville Limestone High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.