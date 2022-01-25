Aurora Marmion sprints past Chicago Providence St. Mel 61-49

No quarter was granted as Aurora Marmion blunted Chicago Providence St. Mel's plans 61-49 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 14, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Leo on January 15 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.