Aurora Marmion grabbed a 58-41 victory at the expense of Chicago Providence St. Mel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Aurora Marmion and Chicago Providence St Mel faced off on January 25, 2022 at Aurora Marmion Academy. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius . For more, click here. Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on January 27 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.