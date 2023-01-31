 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aurora Marmion outlasts Chicago Mt. Carmel in topsy-turvy battle 69-59

Riding a wave of production, Aurora Marmion surfed over Chicago Mt. Carmel 69-59 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Aurora Marmion played in a 64-56 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Aurora Marmion faced off against Chicago St. Ignatius . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago St Rita on January 24 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For results, click here.

