Aurora Marmion outlasts Chicago Mt. Carmel in topsy-turvy battle 69-59

Riding a wave of production, Aurora Marmion surfed over Chicago Mt. Carmel 69-59 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Mt Carmel and Aurora Marmion played in a 64-56 game on January 11, 2022.

