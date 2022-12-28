Aurora Christian pockets narrow victory over Downs Tri-Valley 39-34

Aurora Christian walked the high-wire before edging Downs Tri-Valley 39-34 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Aurora Christian jumped in front of Downs Tri-Valley 17-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings drew within 21-14 at halftime.

Aurora Christian jumped to a 32-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Vikings' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

