Augusta Southeastern's convoy passes Havana 63-47

Augusta Southeastern notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Havana 63-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 19 , Havana squared up on Greenview in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Suns jumped in front of the Ducks 27-17 to begin the second quarter.
Augusta Southeastern's authority showed as it carried a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.