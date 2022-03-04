Augusta Southeastern sprints past Peoria Christian 45-34

Augusta Southeastern trucked Peoria Christian on the road to a 45-34 victory on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Chargers started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Suns at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers came from behind to grab the advantage 23-22 at intermission over the Suns.
The Suns broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-31 lead over the Chargers.
In recent action on February 25, Peoria Christian faced off against Abingdon-Avon and Augusta Southeastern took on Havana on February 25 at Augusta Southeastern High School. For more, click here.
