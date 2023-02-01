Auburn wins tense tussle with Pleasant Plains 36-35

Auburn posted a narrow 36-35 win over Pleasant Plains during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Auburn faced off on February 8, 2022 at Auburn High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Auburn faced off against Athens . For a full recap, click here. Pleasant Plains took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 28 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap.

