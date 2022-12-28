Auburn pockets narrow victory over Waverly South County 40-38

Auburn derailed Waverly South County's hopes after a 40-38 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Auburn opened with a 11-5 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a meager 21-15 gap over the Vipers at the intermission.
Auburn moved to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Vipers' spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Auburn took on Springfield Calvary on December 20 at Springfield Calvary Academy. Click here for a recap
