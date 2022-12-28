Auburn pockets narrow victory over Waverly South County 40-38

Auburn derailed Waverly South County's hopes after a 40-38 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Auburn opened with a 11-5 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a meager 21-15 gap over the Vipers at the intermission.

Auburn moved to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Vipers' spirited final-quarter performance.

