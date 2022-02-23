Auburn finds small margin for win in tilt with Macomb 55-47

Auburn topped Macomb 55-47 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
Auburn opened with a 17-14 advantage over Macomb through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 32-18 advantage at halftime over the Bombers.
Auburn moved to a 41-27 bulge over Macomb as the fourth quarter began.
Auburn chalked up this decision in spite of Macomb's spirited final-quarter performance.
In recent action on February 9, Macomb faced off against Canton and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.