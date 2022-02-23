Auburn finds small margin for win in tilt with Macomb 55-47

Auburn topped Macomb 55-47 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Auburn opened with a 17-14 advantage over Macomb through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 32-18 advantage at halftime over the Bombers.

Auburn moved to a 41-27 bulge over Macomb as the fourth quarter began.

Auburn chalked up this decision in spite of Macomb's spirited final-quarter performance.

