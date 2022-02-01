Auburn collects victory over Litchfield 58-44

Riding a wave of production, Auburn dunked Litchfield 58-44 on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-31 lead over the Purple Panthers.
Recently on January 21 , Auburn squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.