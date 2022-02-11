Athens topples Pleasant Plains 36-35

Athens edged Pleasant Plains in a close 36-35 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Warriors 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 21-16 at intermission over the Warriors.
The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over the Cardinals.
Pleasant Plains was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Athens cloned its points production 7-7.
