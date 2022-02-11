 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens topples Pleasant Plains 36-35

Athens edged Pleasant Plains in a close 36-35 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Warriors 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 21-16 at intermission over the Warriors.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over the Cardinals.

Pleasant Plains was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Athens cloned its points production 7-7.

In recent action on February 5, Athens faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Pleasant Plains took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

