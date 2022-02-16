Athens tenderizes Springfield Lutheran 67-31

Athens' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-31 win over Springfield Lutheran on February 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Athens' offense took charge to a 44-12 lead over Springfield Lutheran at halftime.

Athens' rule showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.