Athens tenderizes Springfield Lutheran 67-31

Athens' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-31 win over Springfield Lutheran on February 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Athens made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.
Athens' offense took charge to a 44-12 lead over Springfield Lutheran at halftime.
Athens' rule showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
