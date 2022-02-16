 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Athens tenderizes Springfield Lutheran 67-31

  • 0

Athens' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Wednesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-31 win over Springfield Lutheran on February 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

Athens' offense took charge to a 44-12 lead over Springfield Lutheran at halftime.

Athens' rule showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 11, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News