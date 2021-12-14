Athens survives taut tilt with Auburn 54-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Athens to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Auburn 54-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at half over Athens.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-37 lead over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.