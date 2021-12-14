 Skip to main content
Athens survives taut tilt with Auburn 54-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Athens to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Auburn 54-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Trojans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at half over Athens.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-37 lead over the Trojans.

In recent action on December 3, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac and Auburn took on Carlinville on November 30 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

