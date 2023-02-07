Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Athens passed in a 49-47 victory at Riverton's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Athens and Riverton played in a 50-47 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains . For results, click here. Athens took on Williamsville on January 31 at Athens High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.