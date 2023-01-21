Athens sinks Buffalo Tri-City with solid showing 54-38

Athens put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Buffalo Tri-City in a 54-38 decision during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Athens faced off against Pawnee and Buffalo Tri-City took on Pleasant Plains on January 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
