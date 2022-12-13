Athens pushes over Springfield Lutheran 56-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Springfield Lutheran 56-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Lutheran, as it began with a 14-13 edge over Athens through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 22-21 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Athens darted to a 43-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.