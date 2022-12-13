Athens pushes over Springfield Lutheran 56-45

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Springfield Lutheran 56-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield Lutheran, as it began with a 14-13 edge over Athens through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped in front for a 22-21 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Athens darted to a 43-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Springfield Lutheran faced off on February 16, 2022 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 6, Athens faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Springfield Lutheran took on Forsyth Decatur Christian on December 6 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

