Athens proves to be too much for Delavan 49-38

Athens put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Delavan in a 49-38 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Athens faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Delavan took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 29 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.
